State police investigating officer-involved shooting in Beauregard

MERRYVILLE, La. (KPLC) - A 31-year-old man was shot early Tuesday morning during an encounter with Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s deputies responding to a disturbance call, according to officials with Louisiana State Police.
The man was transported to a Lake Charles-area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to State Trooper Derek Senegal. No other injuries were reported.
The Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations was requested by the Beauregard Sheriff’s Office to investigate the shooting shortly after 6 a.m., according to Senegal.
Senegal said deputies were responding to a disturbance call at a residence on John Snyder Road, when, upon arrival, they encountered 31-year-old Joseph Spears at the residence. At least one deputy discharged his firearm, striking Spears.
Senegal said the investigation remains active and ongoing.
Chief Det. Jared Morton, with the Beauregard Sheriff’s Office, said no other details were available.
He said charges against Spears are pending.
