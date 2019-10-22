Southwest Louisiana Charter Academy Foundation gets approval to sell bonds for new charter school building

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A new facility for Lake Charles College Prep is a go.
The Louisiana State Bond Commission unanimously approved a request by the Southwest Louisiana Charter Academy, or SWLCA, Foundation to sell up to $27 million in bonds for the construction of a new building for LCCP.
Gene Thibodeaux, the president of the board of trustees of the SWLCA, said their student body is outgrowing their current space.
“Right now we have a student population of 510. We expect to enroll between 600 and 630. Our present facility simply does not accommodate those numbers," Thibodeaux said.
The current LCCP campus is currently 35,000 square feet and the new school — set to be built down the street from the current building — will be expanded to 80,000 square feet.
“More classroom structures, an atrium, expanded laboratories, expanded STEM programs, dual enrollment programs, expanded extra curricular activities and we’ll have a completely separate freshman academy," Thibodeaux said.
Thibodeaux said this new building will not be paid for with additional taxes.
“Those bonds will be purchased by private investors. The building will be repaid with the money we get from the state. However, there will be no additional tax burden to the citizens of Calcasieu Parish because this building, as with our other two buildings, were purchased with tax-exempt bonds," Thibodeaux said.
He said public bids will be opened December 4th and construction is expected to start January 2020.
