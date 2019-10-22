Man arrested for allegedly leaving child in car while he worked overnight

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Kenner police arrested a Walmart employee after he allegedly left his child in a car to go to work.
Officers responded to the store on Monday (Oct. 21) at 7:40 a.m. in the 300 blk. of West Esplanade Ave. after someone reported a two-year-old boy wandering in the parking lot.
While investigating, an officer observed Jamar Davis, 30, of New Orleans, searching the parking lot. The officer approached Davis and asked if he was looking for a small child to which Davis identified himself as the father of the two-year-old.
Davis explained to the officer that his shift at Walmart ended at 7:30 a.m. and that at 6:30 a.m. the mother of the child called and informed him she dropped off the child, leaving him inside of Davis’ vehicle.
Davis said at 6:30 a.m. he walked outside to check on the child and left him with his phone so the child could watch videos, according to police. He returned to the store to complete his shift.
An officer reviewed the video of the parking lot and determined that Davis parked his vehicle at 11 p.m. the previous night. No vehicles appear in the video approaching Davis’ vehicle however, police said it was difficult to determine if a vehicle did approach based on the angle and quality of the video.
Davis was then seen going to his vehicle at 6:30 a.m. then returning to the store shortly thereafter. At approximately 7:40 a.m. a customer found the child wandering in the parking lot with no shoes.
Due to the camera angle police were unable to determine at what time the child exited the vehicle and for how long the child may have been wandering the parking lot.
The child was medically evaluated, found to be in good health and released to the care of a family member.
It is an ongoing investigation and attempts are being made to contact the mother of the child.
Police did not say what Davis has been charged with.
