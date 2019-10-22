It’s No. 9 vs. No. 2.: The Auburn Tigers ready for big road test against the others Tigers

AUBURN, Ala. (WBRC) - A big road test for Auburn Saturday. The No.9 Tigers will travel to Death Valley to take on the No. 2 LSU Tigers.
Coach Gus Malzahn said Auburn will play a good team in a tough place, but he knows the guys are looking forward to playing there.
Quarterback Bo Nix said he’s never been to a game in Baton Rouge. He said it’s on him to communicate to his teammates, especially in a loud environment.
Defensive Back Jeremiah Dinson said LSU looks very different than when the two teams met next week. Dinson said the defensive approach this week is to compete and take the opportunity to make plays.
Defensive End Marlon Davidson said he’s been working hard in the weight room saying that’s where the preparation for a good defense starts.
Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.