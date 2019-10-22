FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunny and cooler weather returns; rainy again by late-week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Heading out the door this morning, temperatures will be noticeably cooler as you make your way to work and school with the rain gone and lower humidity ahead for your Tuesday. Temperatures will start out in the lower 50s and be slower to warm up today following Monday’s cold front, despite the sunshine that will return through the entirety of the day. Expect temperatures by the noon hour up into the lower 70s, eventually topping out in the middle to upper 70s by afternoon.
Tonight is shaping up to be a few degrees cooler with lighter winds through the evening and overnight. That will combine with clear skies to allow temperatures down into the upper 40s by early Wednesday morning. A light jacket will be needed as you head out tomorrow, but another day of bright sunshine will bring those temperatures back up into the middle 70s by the afternoon. Lows Wednesday night into Thursday morning drop into the 50s under mostly clear skies.
Thursday will be the transition day to our next big change to the forecast as a few clouds begin working into the area by the afternoon and continue thickening up during the evening with a few showers begin to be possible. Rain chances on Thursday are up to 20% for now with the bulk of the rain likely holding off until late Thursday night and Friday before arriving.
There is considerable model disagreement beyond Friday, although Friday is shaping up to be a rainy day with the approach of a front and developing low off the Gulf that will send higher rain chances into the state most of the day. As of now, I’m putting the rain chances at 60% on Friday with the possibility of rain beginning early in the day and continuing most of the day.
Beyond Friday, the forecast is made with very low confidence with regards to rain chances. The European model keeps a wet forecast in place most of the day with the American GFS model quickly dries things out Friday night and allows for a much drier weekend. Right now, the European solution is being calculated in the official forecast, but I expect even more changes to the weekend forecast, so stay tuned for updates on that as we move ahead over the next few days.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
