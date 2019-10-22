First Alert Forecast: Rain chances this weekend?

This is where the forecast gets tricky and become low confidence as one of our long range models shows no rainfall this weekend, but the other has a deluge across southwest Louisiana. I am leaning towards increased rainfall chances Friday and Saturday as upper level patterns support increased moisture from the Gulf of Mexico moving across the region. This is going to mean a good chance for rain across southwest Louisiana. Some showers and storms could be a bit stronger producing heavy downpours at times. We could see 2-4 inches of rain falling from Thursday night through Saturday night. Rainfall Friday will keep temperatures cooler during the day reaching an afternoon high near 70 degrees. Saturday temperatures cooler as well thanks partially to linger rain and partially due to the possibility of a cold front.