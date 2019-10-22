First Alert Forecast: Rain chances this weekend?

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - This afternoon expect ample sunshine as we continue to see cloud free skies. Clouds don’t return for a few days so enjoy the sun! This is also helping temperatures to jump a little warmer this afternoon reaching a high in the upper 70s. With clear skies and winds dying down overnight temperatures fall into the mid 40s to right around 50 degrees overnight.
Grab a light jacket as you head out the door as we enjoy another crisp morning across southwest Louisiana. We’ll get lots of sunshine once again and temperatures reach the upper 70s possibly flirting with 80 during the afternoon. Overnight temperatures don’t cool off as much, but we’ll still fall into the mid 50s.
Thursday you might need the light jacket to start the day with temperatures in the mid 50s, but it’ll quickly warm up near 80 degrees by the afternoon. This is as winds shift out of the south and we get increased cloud cover late in the day. Clouds overnight leads to lows only falling into the low 60s into Friday morning.
This is where the forecast gets tricky and become low confidence as one of our long range models shows no rainfall this weekend, but the other has a deluge across southwest Louisiana. I am leaning towards increased rainfall chances Friday and Saturday as upper level patterns support increased moisture from the Gulf of Mexico moving across the region. This is going to mean a good chance for rain across southwest Louisiana. Some showers and storms could be a bit stronger producing heavy downpours at times. We could see 2-4 inches of rain falling from Thursday night through Saturday night. Rainfall Friday will keep temperatures cooler during the day reaching an afternoon high near 70 degrees. Saturday temperatures cooler as well thanks partially to linger rain and partially due to the possibility of a cold front.
Sunday temperatures will remain on the cooler side as I don’t think this next front clears us out. We’ll see cloud cover remaining over much of the area keeping afternoon highs in the low 70s. Rain chances remain low through the afternoon, but quickly return on Monday as we see the southern jet move back across our area. This is going to keep us in an unsettled pattern through much of next week. Rain chances remain low everyday as hit or miss showers are possible. The southern jet also keeps cloud cover over southwest Louisiana which will keep temperatures from getting unseasonably warm. We’ll see highs topping out most days in the upper 70s to near 80s degrees.
Again, models are not in agreement about what will happen over the coming week so this forecast is low confidence and will continue to change as we approach this weekend. Be sure to stay updated with the forecast on air and online.
We’re still talking about the tropics as Hurricane Season does not end until November 30. The good news is that there are no developments expected over the next 5 days.
