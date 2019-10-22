Co-founder of Market Basket dies at 92

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Bruce Thompson, a co-founder of grocery store chain Market Basket, has died at 92.
Born in Oklahoma in 1926, Thompson died Oct. 19, 2019, according to his obituary. Thompson lived in Port Neches, Texas.
He owned an independent grocery store until he and Ed Hughes, also an independent owner, began operating grocery stores together in the 1960s, according to the chain’s website.
There are currently 31 Market Basket stores in Southeast Texas and Louisiana.
His son, Skylar Thompson, is president of Market Basket.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.