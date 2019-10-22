Acadiana at Sam Houston named week eight TDL Game of the Week

Those types of numbers will be hard to replicate vs. an Acadiana defense that’s allowing only 12.5 points per game in 2019. The Wreckin’ Rams are the No. 3 ranked team in the LHSAA’s power rating thanks to that defense and its explosive running offense. Last week vs. New Iberia, the Rams totaled 298 rushing yards en route to their 46-0 victory. Acadiana’s passing game is not to be overlooked either as quarterback Keontae Williams threw two touchdowns last week and over 100 yards.