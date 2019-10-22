Acadiana at Sam Houston named week eight TDL Game of the Week

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - The Touchdown Live Game of the Week is headed to back to the Bluff. The TDL Game of the Week for week 7 is the big district matchup between Acadiana and Sam Houston. Both teams come in undefeated in district play.
The Broncos are 6-1 overall and are coming off their best offensive performance of the season last week, a 66-43 win over Southside. Quarterback Kyle Bartley torched the Sharks’ secondary with over 500 yards passing and five touchdowns. Wide receiver Tavyen Grice had a monster night catching 17 passes for 305 yards and a touchdown.
Those types of numbers will be hard to replicate vs. an Acadiana defense that’s allowing only 12.5 points per game in 2019. The Wreckin’ Rams are the No. 3 ranked team in the LHSAA’s power rating thanks to that defense and its explosive running offense. Last week vs. New Iberia, the Rams totaled 298 rushing yards en route to their 46-0 victory. Acadiana’s passing game is not to be overlooked either as quarterback Keontae Williams threw two touchdowns last week and over 100 yards.
Touchdown Live comes your way every Friday night at 10:15 p.m. TDL Overtime follows at 11 p.m. and can be viewed online on the KPLC app, at kplctv.com and the KPLC 7 News Facebook page.
