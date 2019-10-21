SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 20, 2019

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for October 20, 2019.
Eduardo Gallegos, 21, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug.
Shane Michael Fischer, 40, Lake Charles: Simple assault; resisting an officer with force; disturbing the peace.
Francis Faez Jimenez, 45, Houston, TX: Second offense DWI; driving on a roadway laned for traffic; vehicle license required.
Sherkel Nicole Morris, 28, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault with a firearm; aggravated property damage; aggravated battery.
Herman Joseph Alexander, 36, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; first offense possession of synthetic marijuana.
Jerome Paul Bellard, 35, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse; contempt of court (2 charges).
Dquacious Montez Freeman, 24, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; probation detainer.
Thomas Clinton Hooper, 31, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.
Caleb Alexander Latigue, 24, Lake Charles: Trespassing; first offense possession of synthetic marijuana.
Robert Paul Roosa II, 36, Lake Charles: Failure to signal when turning; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of a Schedule I drug.
