Sulphur man arrested for domestic abuse after standoff

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A Sulphur man has been arrested for domestic abuse following a standoff at the man’s residence, according to Sulphur Police.
Public relations officer Capt. Gully says that police were dispatched to the area of E. Thomas St. in regard to a woman walking down the road screaming at 2:05 a.m. on Oct. 21, 2019.
Upon investigation officers say they learned that the woman had been the victim of a domestic incident at a nearby residence.
Officers say they were eventually able to contact the owner of the residence, William LaPointe, by phone but that he refused to open the door.
Capt. Gully says that police continued to speak to LaPoint over the phone and that he eventually exited the home around 6:46 a.m.
LaPointe was placed under arrest for domestic abuse battery and booked into the Sulphur City Jail.
The investigation into this case is ongoing and other charges may be filed.
