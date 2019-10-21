McNeese softball releases 2020 schedule

LAKE CHARLES - McNeese softball head coach James Landreneau has released the 2020 schedule that includes four tournaments and 22 home games at Joe Miller Field.
“Once again we are excited for the challenges that our schedule will provide us,” said head coach James Landreneau. “It’s filled with talented teams and outstanding coaches. Our players embrace these challenges and the work required to be prepared for this kind of schedule. We are grateful to open our season at home for the fourth straight year as well as playing strong opponents in midweek games at home.”
Included in the schedule will be games against 11 teams that advanced to the 2019 postseason as well as two teams (Alabama, Arizona) that advanced to the Women’s College World Series.
The Cowgirls will open their season at home in its own Cowgirl Classic slated for Feb. 7-9. Taking part in the tournament will be Arkansas-Pine Bluff, North Texas, Ball State, and Prairie View.
Following a road game at Texas A&M, the Cowgirls will make their way to Conroe, Texas for the Scrap Yard Tournament to face San Diego State, UAB, and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.
McNeese will return to the friendly confines of Joe Miller Field to face South Alabama (Feb. 18) and UL-Monroe (Feb. 19) before beginning an 11-game road stand from Feb. 21-March 1 that will include two tournaments.
The Cowgirls will take part in the inaugural Mardi Gras Mambo in Youngsville, Louisiana (Feb. 21-23) that will be hosted by Southeastern Louisiana. McNeese will open tournament play against Middle Tennessee, a team the Cowgirls defeated last season in their opening game of the NISC Regional Tournament. McNeese will also face Detroit Mercy, Nevada, and Jacksonville State.
Continuing on the road, McNeese will travel to Southern Miss (Feb. 25) and Troy (Feb. 26) with the 11-game road trip ending at the Easton Crimson Classic (Feb. 28-Mar. 1) in Tuscaloosa, Alabama where the entire tournament field advanced to the postseason and will consist of two College World Series teams. McNeese will open tournament play against UT-Arlington, a team the Cowgirls faced in the NISC Regional championship game last year. The Cowgirls will also play Arizona twice before ending the tournament against Alabama.
McNeese will return home for eight of its next 12 games including two Southland Conference series beginning with its conference opening series against Abilene Christian (Mar. 6-7). A non-conference road game at UL-Monroe (Mar. 11) and a conference series at Central Arkansas (Mar. 13-14) is on tap before the Cowgirls return home to host UL-Lafayette (Mar. 18) and Stephen F. Austin (Mar. 20-21) in a conference series along with Houston on Mar. 25. McNeese will also travel to Houston on April 22.
The Cowgirls will also face Houston Baptist and Southeastern Louisiana in conference home series and will travel to Incarnate Word, Nicholls, Lamar, and Northwestern State for conference series.
A late non-conference home game will bring LSU into Joe Miller Field on April 28 prior to its final conference series at Northwestern State.
The Southland Conference Tournament is scheduled for May 5-8 at North Oak Park in Hammond.
2020 McNEESE SOFTBALL SCHEDULE
FEB. 7-9 COWGIRL CLASSIC (Arkansas Pine-Bluff, North Texas, Ball State, Prairie View)
Feb. 13 at Texas A&M
Feb. 15-16 at Scrap Yard Tournament (San Diego St., UAB, Texas A&M-CC)
FEB. 18 SOUTH ALABAMA
FEB. 19 UL-MONROE
Feb. 21-23 at Mardi Gras Mambo (Middle Tennessee, Detroit Mercy, Nevada, Jacksonville St.)
Feb. 25 at Southern Miss
Feb. 26 at Troy
Feb. 28-Mar. 1 at Easton Crimson Classic (UT-Arlington, Arizona, Alabama)
MAR. 6-7 *ABILENE CHRISTIAN
Mar. 11 at UL-Monroe
Mar. 13-14 *at Central Arkansas
MAR. 18 UL-LAFAYETTE
MAR. 20-21 *STEPHEN F. AUSTIN
MAR. 25 HOUSTON
Mar. 27-28 *at Incarnate Word
Apr. 1 at UL-Lafayette
APR. 3-4 *HOUSTON BAPTIST
Apr. 10-11 *at Nicholls
Apr. 17-18 *at Lamar
APR. 22 HOUSTON
APR. 24-25 *SE LOUISIANA
APR. 28 LSU
May 1-2 *at Northwestern State
May 5-8 Southland Conference Tournament (Hammond, La.)
Home games in BOLD
