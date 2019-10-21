Man on trial for allegedly attacking five women

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A man prosecutors call a serial rapist is on trial in Calcasieu court on a long list of charges stemming from alleged attacks on five women.
Eric Lafleur, 42, is charged with three counts of first-degree rape, one count sexual battery, two counts of carjacking, one count of simple robbery and one count of simple burglary.
If convicted, Lafleur could spend life in prison.
The trial continues on Tuesday when the state will continue its case with about seven more witnesses.
Five women who allege that Lafleur attacked them took the stand Monday. The attacks allegedly happened over a three-week span - between Aug. 27, and Sept. 14, 2016. None of the women knew each other. The youngest was 17, the oldest was 61 years old.
One victim one told jurors she lost consciousness as he choked her, raped her and forced her to perform oral sex. She testified she bit him as she fought to get away.
A second woman said she was 17 when Lafleur raped her for two-and-a-half to three hours at a local motel. She said he choked her with two hands around her neck and told her if she screamed he would hurt or kill her.
A third woman said she was attacked by Lafleur after a conversation in a store, in which she told him about a local charity and possible job he could apply for. He is accused of carjacking her, although prosecutors said she eventually escaped.
Another woman said she was raped by Lafleur after they met up because she wanted illegal drugs.
A 61-year-old woman testified she was awakened by Lafleur in her home around 3 a.m. and agreed to drive him to get him away from her daughter, who was in the house. He allegedly sexually battered her.
The defense attorney told jurors each of the women had reasons to exaggerate or embellish what happened - reasons such as desperation and self-preservation, and that the evidence will not prove his guilt.
