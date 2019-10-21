KPLC nominated for Emmy for ‘Vail of Silence’

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - KPLC 7News has received an Emmy nomination for the two-part special, “Vail of Silence.”
In Vail of Silence, KPLC’s Rhonda Kitchens interviewed convicted murderer Felix Vail. Vail was found guilty in 2016 of murdering his wife, Mary Horton Vail, more than 50 years after she was found dead in the Calcasieu River.
Vail is also believed to be the last person to have seen two other women alive - wife Annette Craver Vail and girlfriend Sharon Hensley.
“Vail of Silence” is nominated in the category of News Special, and is up against nine other entries.
You can watch Vail of Silence below:
