LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Veterans from the Southwest Louisiana Veterans home grabbed their tackle boxes for a fun filled morning on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019.
Malletts Buildings hosted their first “Fun for Veterans” event where they served veterans gumbo, boudin, and a helping hand.
Three fishing ponds were filled with catfish and more.
Lee Mallett, owner of Mallett Buildings, said the event was a fun way to give back to those who gave so much, “Our freedoms are because of men like these fought. I feel good about them coming out here and doing what little I can to make them feel good. We owe everything we’ve got to them.”
Mallett Buildings is planning to have more “Fun for Veterans” fishing days this fall.
