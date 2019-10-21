First Alert Forecast: Temperatures falling behind cold front

Thursday we’ll start out nice with a few clouds and temperatures in the mid 50s. We’ll reach the upper 70s through the afternoon with clouds beginning to increase late in the day. A surge of moisture from the Gulf is expected to move inland overnight into Friday morning. Some of this rain could be heavy at times and we are expecting thunderstorms to develop as well. We will have to continue to monitor the forecast for late this week as models are not in agreement on what could happen. I am sticking with rain will be likely overnight Thursday into Friday.