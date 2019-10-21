First Alert Forecast: Temperatures falling behind cold front

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Through the rest of the afternoon clouds begin to clear out allowing for a brief period of sunshine this afternoon. Visible satellite imagery shows clouds slowly clearing as rain continues to push to the east. The cooler temperatures are lagging a bit behind the rain, but we will see those temperatures cooling overnight. We’ll see temperatures drop into the mid to low 50s overnight.
Starting out Tuesday with clear skies and cooler temperatures! Grab that jacket before you head out the door. There will be plenty of sunshine that will help us warm up into the 70s! Winds will still be out of the north helping to keep us cool through the afternoon. Overnight with clear skies hanging around we’ll see temperatures fall into the low 50s for much of the area.
Wednesday we’ll see much of the same with cool temperatures through the afternoon! Be sure to keep the jacket handy as we’ll only get into the mid 70s through the afternoon. Temperatures fall into the mid 50s overnight!
Thursday we’ll start out nice with a few clouds and temperatures in the mid 50s. We’ll reach the upper 70s through the afternoon with clouds beginning to increase late in the day. A surge of moisture from the Gulf is expected to move inland overnight into Friday morning. Some of this rain could be heavy at times and we are expecting thunderstorms to develop as well. We will have to continue to monitor the forecast for late this week as models are not in agreement on what could happen. I am sticking with rain will be likely overnight Thursday into Friday.
Rain continues through much of the day on Friday. This keeps temperatures cooler in the low 70s through the afternoon. Models are insistent on a cool down overnight, but that is still to be determined at this point. We’ll continue to watch for the cool down and for rain chances this weekend. Rain could impact our Saturday as we could have a little bit of lingering showers and storms. Continue to stay updated with the forecast through the week as changes are likely.
Out in the tropics we are not expecting development for the next 5 days!
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.