FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Strong thunderstorms later this morning ahead of another cooldown

Temperatures will be their warmest this morning before dropping into the 70s and 60s later this afternoon and continue to fall into the 50s for lows tonight. Sunshine returns for a couple of days with Tuesday and Wednesday bringing very pleasant fall weather with morning lows in the 50s and highs in the 70s. Moisture will begin pulling in off the Gulf by Thursday with a few showers beginning to return and an increased threat of more rain and storms Friday ahead of an even stronger cold front, although it’s too soon to know if we’ll get another round of severe weather.