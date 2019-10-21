FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Strong thunderstorms later this morning ahead of another cooldown

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The weather map as of early Morning shows the bulk of the strongest storms moving across Northeast Texas and the Ark-La-Tex, with a separate batch of showers and thunderstorms moving up the SE Texas coastline closer to Southwest Louisiana. There are currently no severe weather watches in place for Southwest Louisiana, but a few stronger storms could be possible later this morning.
The primary threats from storms that move over Southwest Louisiana will be strong wind gusts, small hail, and heavy rainfall. Rainfall amounts today between 1 and 2 inches will be possible in the heaviest downpours, but the severe threat overall is low for our area as the stronger squall line of thunderstorms over Texas is expected to weaken a bit as it arrives in Southwest Louisiana, moving into a slightly more stable atmosphere.
The threat of tornadoes today is not zero, but much lower than what occurred in Texas last night, with our area likely missing the brunt of the severe weather, as temperatures cool down quickly once the rain arrives, keeping our atmosphere a less hostile and in a position that will be less likely for the strong supercell storms to thrive.
The main area of rain and storms will begin to push in later in the morning and continue into the middle of the afternoon ahead of the front, which will be through Southwest Louisiana by late-afternoon. So, while you may have limited impacts as you head out the door this morning, go ahead and take your rain gear and make sure to stay weather aware by downloading the free KPLC weather app.
Temperatures will be their warmest this morning before dropping into the 70s and 60s later this afternoon and continue to fall into the 50s for lows tonight. Sunshine returns for a couple of days with Tuesday and Wednesday bringing very pleasant fall weather with morning lows in the 50s and highs in the 70s. Moisture will begin pulling in off the Gulf by Thursday with a few showers beginning to return and an increased threat of more rain and storms Friday ahead of an even stronger cold front, although it’s too soon to know if we’ll get another round of severe weather.
Indications are that temperatures will be even colder this upcoming weekend with lows in the upper 40s and highs in the 60s as any lingering rain pushes out of the area after early Saturday morning.
Stay updated by downloading the free KPLC First Alert Weather app for the latest on what will be a rather busy weather day across Southwest Louisiana.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
