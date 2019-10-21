Coach Gilbert and the Pokes staying hungry ahead of match up with SFA

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - After going back and evaluating Saturday’s win, Sterlin Gilbert commended the Cowboys for showing up knowing that their backs were against the wall.
The main thing he’s stressing now is for the Pokes to not get complacent as they aim to make a late season run and he says it’s all about taking care of business Monday through Friday and letting Saturday take care of itself.
“I challenged those guys to be really good and locked in and win our preparation. That’s the one thing we’ve talked about, win our preparation through the week," McNeese head coach Sterlin Gilbert said.
"You have to do that beforehand before you can go win a football game. Those are the things we do and that’s where our focus is directed. Those are the things we’re challenging our guys to go do, being able to put two back-to-back wins together and being able to win a game and then go on the road to win a game. Within that you’re going to find those words, discipline and detail. You have to have those things to be able to have success and go do those things at a high level and go be a contender in this conference.”
The Cowboys currently hold the 8th spot in the Southland and need to win out in order to have the chance to play postseason football.
They’ll head to Nacogdoches on Saturday to face SFA in search of their third straight win over the Lumberjacks and their first road win of 2019.
