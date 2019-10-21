Burriss, Roscoe garner national honors following win over HBU

LAKE CHARLES – McNeese safety Jovon Burriss and defensive lineman Cody Roscoe have each garnered STATS honorable mention honors as the national defensive player of the week, the organization announced on Monday.
In addition, Burriss earned Southland Conference honorable mention honors for its defensive player of the week award.
The two seniors had big games in this past Saturday’s 42-27 win over HBU on homecoming as the Cowboys’ defense held the nation’s No. 1 scoring offense to 18 points below its season average and the No. 2 total offensive team to nearly 200 yards below average.
Burriss scored his first touchdown as a Cowboy when he sacked Huskies’ quarterback Bailey Zappe, knocking the ball loose and picking it up for an 11-yard score to put the Cowboys up 28-14 midway through the second quarter.
He finished the game with 10 total tackles to mark his fourth game with double-digit stops on the season.
Roscoe set a McNeese single-game record with six passes batted down at the line of scrimmage. He ended the game with two tackles, a sack and a tackle for a loss.
McNeese (4-4, 2-3 SLC) will be back in action on Saturday when it visits Stephen F. Austin (1-6, 1-3) at 3 p.m. in Nacogdoches.
Tickets for that game are on sale at the McNeese ticket office.
The game will also broadcast live on ESPN-plus.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.