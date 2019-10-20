Starks man dies in fatal traffic accident

STARKS, La. (KPLC) - A Starks man has died after a fatal bicycle accident involving a vehicle, according the the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Department spokeswoman Kayla Vincent says, deputies responded to an accident involving a bicycle and a Jeep in Starks around 8:00 p.m. last night, Oct. 19, 2019.
During their investigation deputies found that Charles Edgar, Jr., 62, of Starks, was riding his bicycle in the middle of the roadway while traveling south on Old River Rd. near the JE Miller Rd. intersection. Deputies say that Edgar was wearing dark clothing, had no rear lights on the bicycle, and was in a dark area with no street lights.
According to deputies, the driver of the Jeep was also traveling south along the same road and struck Edgar’s bicycle from behind.
Edgar was pronounced dead at the scene.
A toxicology report is pending on the driver of the Jeep.
