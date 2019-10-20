Saints take on the Bears

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Saints are taking on the Bears this afternoon in Chicago in what will likely be a very defensive match up.
The Bears are currently sitting at No. 6 in the rankings for total defense while the Saints are sitting at No. 10. However, the Saints have been able to hold their last three opponents to under 260 net offensive yards.
Offensively, the Saints just haven’t been quite the same since the replacement of Drew Brees which has forced the Saints to change up their strategy quite a bit. Still, New Orleans probably has the NFL’s best offensive tackle duo right now with Terron Armstead and Ryan Ramczyk. The two of them are gong to be working hard against the Bears defense today to give quarterback Teddy Bridgewater enough time for his passes.
Bridgewater has seen marketable improvements since taking over for Brees earlier in the season. He’s currently completing 69.4% of his passes and has 7 touchdowns with only 2 interceptions. While these aren’t incredible numbers he has come through in tough spots.
The Bears stellar defense will likely present some problems for Bridgewater though with the Saints star running back Alivn Kamara and tight end Jared Cook currently out due to injuries.
Chicago seems to have a strategy of hurrying opposing quarterbacks and forcing them to make big plays that backfire. But this might actually work in Bridgewater’s favor. The Saints quarterback has been criticized in the past for being too patient and holding onto the ball for too long.
This means Bridgewater might be tailor made to counter the Bears defensive strategy.
It might all come down to the Saints’ defense holding the Bears inferior offense down so Bridgewater can make short passes without forcing the ball into coverage.
Kickoff is set for 3:25 p.m.
