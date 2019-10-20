FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A cold front to start the week bringing showers and storms

Monday the cold front arrives as we go through the morning, with the main line of showers and storms coming through between 11am-12pm. The farther west you go the earlier the timing by roughly an hour with the latest guidance showing between 10am-11am into the western portions of the viewing area. Temperatures will struggle to warm as we will see highs in the upper 70’s to near 80 before the front passes and the winds shift out of the north ushering in cooler air as temperatures drop into the upper 50’s Monday night. As the storms move through there could be a couple strong to severe storms with damaging winds, heavy downpours and an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out. Stay tuned for the latest information with our KPLC weather app for the latest push alerts as well as live look at radar.