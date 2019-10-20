FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A cold front to start the week bringing showers and storms

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Sunday afternoon has been a warm one with humidity increasing as well thanks to strong southerly winds bringing moisture in off the Gulf of Mexico. Temperatures have risen into the upper 80’s across the area as dew points have climbed back into the 70’s making for a sticky afternoon. Isolated showers and storms have been popping up mainly north of I-10 and isolated storms are possible through the evening diminishing as we lose the daytime heating. Lows tonight will remain in the lower to middle 70’s as dew points remain high as well as increasing cloud cover as we head into Monday morning.
Monday the cold front arrives as we go through the morning, with the main line of showers and storms coming through between 11am-12pm. The farther west you go the earlier the timing by roughly an hour with the latest guidance showing between 10am-11am into the western portions of the viewing area. Temperatures will struggle to warm as we will see highs in the upper 70’s to near 80 before the front passes and the winds shift out of the north ushering in cooler air as temperatures drop into the upper 50’s Monday night. As the storms move through there could be a couple strong to severe storms with damaging winds, heavy downpours and an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out. Stay tuned for the latest information with our KPLC weather app for the latest push alerts as well as live look at radar.
As we move into Tuesday temperatures will be cooler with highs reaching the middle 70’s as well as drier air making it feel like a nice fall day. Sunshine returns to dry things out with northerly winds helping to cool the overnight lows on Tuesday into the middle 50’s. More of the same can be expected as we move into your Wednesday with highs in the middle 70’s and lows in the middle to upper 50’s.
Thursday, we see a return in moisture as our next cold front begins to move closer as we will see an increase in clouds as well as some more showers and storms. The front according to the latest models move through on Friday bringing more showers and storms with a cool down for the weekend.
