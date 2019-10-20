Burrow breaks single-season passing TD record as No. 2 LSU routs Miss. St. after slow start

LSU again went down the field on the MSU defense but again could not get into the end zone. This time, the Tigers made it to the Bulldog 5-yard line before settling for a 23-yard field goal from York to go up 6-0. The next time Miss. St. got the ball, the Bulldogs fumbled and defensive lineman Rashard Lawrence recovered to give the ball back to the offense on the MSU 45-yard line. The Tigers were able to take advantage of the gift but it wasn't as big of an outcome as they expected, as they again had to settle for a York field goal. This one was from 25 yards out to make it 9-0.