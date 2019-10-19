Lake Charles/Southwest Louisiana Convention and Visitors Bureau rolls out new brand

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Lake Charles/Southwest Louisiana Convention and Visitors Bureau on Friday revealed its first new brand in more than 10 years.
It focuses on travel and tourism, calling our area “Louisiana’s Playground.”
“The ultimate goal of the new brand reveal is that it will inspire visitation to Southwest Louisiana," said Kyle Edmiston, president and CEO of the CVB. “Well, tourism is a huge economic driver in Southwest Louisiana, just in Calcasieu Parish alone, the impact of tourism is $750 million a year.”
Edmiston said tourism has created nearly 20,000 jobs.
“For those of us here, it saves taxes that we would have to pay for services rendered by our local governments by bringing in visitors from Texas (and) the United States," he said.
The new brand aims to help tourists get a better idea of what the Lake Area has to offer.
“The juxtaposition that we live with every day is of the luxury opportunities that we have, from the resort area, to the wonderful outdoors and creole nature trail," he said.
Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter said the new brand symbolizes exactly what the city has to offer.
“So we’ve got to constantly be striving to attract people to Lake Charles to visit," he said. "Tourism dollars matter for SWLA and I think this rollout and this brand is really going to do the job.”
While the brand says Lake Charles, it represents the essence of all Southwest Louisiana.
