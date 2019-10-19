FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday is another warm day before the front arrives Monday

Monday will bring a change in weather as the cold front moves in from the west as we move closer to the lunch time hour according to the latest model guidance. Temperatures will struggle to get into the lower 80’s for highs as cloud cover will increase through the morning. Showers and storms could be around as we move into the middle of the morning ahead of the main line of storms associated with the front which will arrive around lunchtime. A few storms could be severe as we head into Monday with the main risk being heavy downpours, gusty winds, and an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out. We will closely monitor the front as it gets closer and as always stay tuned to the KPLC weather app for the latest alerts and live look at radar.