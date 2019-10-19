FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday is another warm day before the front arrives Monday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Saturday afternoon has been full of sunshine and warm temperatures as we have managed to get into the middle 80’s during the afternoon. The good thing is the humidity levels have remained lower making it feel a little better outside and not making it too uncomfortable. The winds have shifted out of the westerly direction as well as a little out of the south. This will help to increase the humidity as we move through the rest of the day as well as into your Sunday. Temperatures tonight will be warmer than what we saw the past couple of nights as we drop into the upper 60’s to near 70.
Sunday looks to have a few more clouds around as well as showers and storms during the afternoon hours. As you wake up in the morning a few showers or isolated storms may be around if your heading out, but nothing in the way of widespread rain. Temperatures will one again warm into the middle 80’s helping to fuel a few showers and storms as we move into the afternoon. An increase in humidity will be noticeable as well as winds are southerly. Lows overnight Sunday will be in the middle to lower 70’s as our next cold front moves closer.
Monday will bring a change in weather as the cold front moves in from the west as we move closer to the lunch time hour according to the latest model guidance. Temperatures will struggle to get into the lower 80’s for highs as cloud cover will increase through the morning. Showers and storms could be around as we move into the middle of the morning ahead of the main line of storms associated with the front which will arrive around lunchtime. A few storms could be severe as we head into Monday with the main risk being heavy downpours, gusty winds, and an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out. We will closely monitor the front as it gets closer and as always stay tuned to the KPLC weather app for the latest alerts and live look at radar.
As we clear out during the Monday evening a cool down is in store as temperatures dip into the upper 50’s for lows Monday evening. Things begin to clear out Tuesday as highs will be in the middle 70’s and lows in the middle 50’s. More of the same is expected through Wednesday. So the middle part of next week looks to be nice before the next front comes in by late week.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.