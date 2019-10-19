Barbe running back makes recovery after devastating knee injury

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Just a year ago, Chase Ardoin, now a senior running back, thought he may never be able to play football again.
“I don’t really know how to explain it, but I thought I broke my leg in half," Ardoin said.
During a scrimmage last August, Ardoin dislocated his knee and tore multiple ligaments.
“It was a run play, I got the ball and I had two people come and tackle me. All the weight of them put so much pressure on my knee, it just dislocated," Ardoin said.
His doctor, Brett Cascio, who works at Lake Charles Memorial Hospital, told him at the time there was a very small chance of him every playing football ever again.
“This is a freak accident that occurs usually when there’s a lot of force," Cascio said. “If you take all the ACL tears we see and or all the PCL tears we see, this is probably 1% of all those injuries we see.”
Cascio said this rare injury could have cost Ardoin his leg.
“It’s very dangerous because he could’ve torn the arteries and veins in the back of his knee and you could lose your leg with this type of devastating injury," Cascio said.
Luckily, Cascio said, the injury only required a ligament repair — not a reconstruction.
“It was an arthroscopic surgery, we basically went through two poke holes, we found the ligament ends that were torn, and we reattached them with some anchors and then used regenerative medicine to help the ligaments heal back to where they belong," Cascio said.
Even with the odds stacked against him, Ardoin wasn’t going to let his injury slow him down.
“For a minute I thought I really wasn’t going to be able to. Once I got it in my head that I really wanted to play again, nothing could stop me," Ardoin said.
“Any time there’s an injury that needs surgery, about a third of it is the surgeon and the surgery that’s done, about a third of it is the rehab and another third is the mental condition of the player," Cascio said.
Cascio said Ardoin had that confidence needed to pull through — and Ardoin is grateful he did.
“I definitely think God had a plan for me and I’m glad his plan is working out," Ardoin said, laughing.
Ardoin was fully recovered just in time for this year’s football season.
