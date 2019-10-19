Ascension Parish deputy accidentally shoots another deputy

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is conducting an investigation after one deputy accidentally shot another.
Sheriff Bobby Webre says the preliminary investigation shows two deputies were exchanging personal weapons when one accidentally shot the other in the shoulder. The sheriff says the deputies were off duty at the time of the incident and that the weapons involved were personal, not department-issued.
The deputy who was shot has been treated at a hospital and released, the sheriff says.
APSO advises the names of the deputies involved will not be released until the investigation is complete.
