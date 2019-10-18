17-year-old arrested after Cameron school threat complaint

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A 17-year-old has been arrested after the Cameron Parish School Board received a complaint about possible threats being made on a school, according to the Cameron Parish Sheriff’s Office.
The Sheriff’s Office arrested the juvenile suspect on Oct. 17, 2019, after an investigation and a warrant was issued for the 17-year-old.
The Cameron Parish School Board and Sheriff’s Office remind parents, guardians, and students that they take these types of complaints very seriously and have a zero tolerance policy towards these kinds of cases.
The Sheriff’s Office says that at no time was any school or student at risk during their investigation.
