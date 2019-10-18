Undefeated Tigers travel to Mississippi State with Alabama looming

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Undefeated LSU is in Starkville, Mississippi, taking on SEC West foe Mississippi State.
Kickoff is at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
LSU (6-0, 2-0) is the second-ranked team in the nation, behind Alabama (6-0, 3-0).
A win over Mississippi State (3-3, 1-2) would set up a matchup with Alabama next Saturday, but Coach Ed Orgeron has stressed all week that the Tigers cannot take the Bulldogs lightly.
While LSU has rolled through its opponents, scoring at least 42 points per game this season, Missippi State has lost two straight, falling 20-10 last week to Tennessee. It was the Vols’ first win over an FBS opponent this year.
