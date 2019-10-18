TDL Week 7: Friday Night Football Scoreboard

October 18, 2019 at 3:06 PM CDT - Updated October 18 at 3:06 PM

TONIGHT’S GAMES

  • GAME OF THE WEEK: Leesville @ DeRidder
  • Lafayette @ Barbe
  • Sulphur @ Comeaux
  • Southside @ Sam Houston
  • LaGrange @ Welsh
  • Washington-Marion @ Eunice
  • Iowa @ Jennings
  • St. Louis @ Lake Charles College Prep
  • Westlake @ South Beauregard
  • Pickering @ DeQuincy
  • Port Barre @ Lake Arthur
  • East Beauregard @ Basile
  • Oberlin @ Elton
  • Hamilton Christian @ Grand Lake
  • Gueydan @ Merryville

THURSDAY’S SCORES

  • Kinder 12, Oakdale 7
  • Rosepine 52, Vinton 50

