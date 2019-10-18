TDL Week 7: Friday Night Football Scoreboard

- GAME OF THE WEEK: Leesville @ DeRidder
- Lafayette @ Barbe
- Sulphur @ Comeaux
- Southside @ Sam Houston
- LaGrange @ Welsh
- Washington-Marion @ Eunice
- Iowa @ Jennings
- St. Louis @ Lake Charles College Prep
- Westlake @ South Beauregard
- Pickering @ DeQuincy
- Port Barre @ Lake Arthur
- East Beauregard @ Basile
- Oberlin @ Elton
- Hamilton Christian @ Grand Lake
- Gueydan @ Merryville
- Kinder 12, Oakdale 7
- Rosepine 52, Vinton 50
To get the most information this High School football season you can download our KPLC 7Sports Game Time app.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.