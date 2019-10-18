SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 17, 2019

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for October 17, 2019.
Ramon Tobar-Torres, 36, Lake Charles: Federal detainer.
Brenda Pacaja, 29, Lake Charles: Federal detainer.
David Joseph Pudder, 30, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; display of plates.
Rhonda Sue Yanes, 60, Lake Charles: Burglary; possession of stolen things under $1,000; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of Schedule II drug.
Cody Alan Mason, 21, Cameron: First offense illegal possession of stolen firearms (2 charges).
Bobby Ray Stolzle, 41, Leesville: Issuing worthless checks worth between $1,000 and $5,000; parole detainer.
Scott Allen Wallace, 50, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.
Shelby Roy Zeagler, 28, Sicily Island: Contempt of court.
James Matthew Carroll, 34, Pitkin: Out of state detainer.
Courtney Kriscion Duran, 23, Houston, TX: Contempt of court.
Alvin Dwain Washington Jr., 31, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.
Michael Lane Dowd Sr., 56, Grand Chenier: Prohibited Schedule III acts; possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles.
Colby James Mears, 38, Lake Charles: Theft of a motor vehicle worth between $5,000 and $25,000.
Phillip Cory Pryor, 29, Vinton: Issuing worthless checks worth $25,000 or more; theft worth $25,000 or more; possession of stolen things worth between $300 and $500; out of state detainer.
Jeremy Frederick Moll, 34, Hammond: Attempted armed robbery; false imprisonment; aggravated assault with a firearm; probation detainer.
Jamie Linn Lejeune, 39, Lake Charles: Bank fraud; identity theft.
Brian K Guillory II, 27, Lake Charles: First offense possession of synthetic marijuana; illegal use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a minor.
Teddi Adele Honeycutt, 32, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; illegal use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a minor.
Cartez Montreal Pickett, 28, Iowa: Possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); possession of a firearm or carrying concealed by a felon.
Jerome Gerard McDougle, 21, Lake Charles: Aggravated battery; domestic abuse aggravated assault.
Meoasha Michelle Smith, 23, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Aaron Mark Goodwin, 45, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (3 charges).
Jeremy Heath Stevenson Jr., 24, Vidor, TX: Out of state detainer.
