Police asking for help identifying suspect who stole $2,000 in jugging incident

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect in an alleged jugging burglary and theft, according to Lt. Keenum with the Lake Charles Police Department.
The alleged theft occurred on Oct. 8, after the victim withdrew cash from a local bank on Ryan Street.
The victim returned home and was unaware that he had been followed from the bank. While the victim was helping his wife into the house, the suspects stopped on the street. At that time one of the suspects stole the victim’s wife’s purse which contained the cash. The suspects then fled the area.
Around $2,000 in cash was stolen. If anyone has information or can identify the suspect in this case Lt. Keenum asks that you call Sgt. Kirt Farquhar at 337-491-1456.
