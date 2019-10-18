2 injured following shooting at Grambling State University; suspect sought

GRAMBLING, La. (KSLA) - Two people, including a police officer, are injured following a reported shooting at Grambling State University on early Friday morning.
The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. at the Frederick C. Hobdy Assembly Center, according to GSU’s communications director. There was a party at the venue when shots were fired.
According to Louisiana State Police, there is no threat to the public - even though the shooter has not been captured.
Two people, a Grambling State University police officer and a non-student, were injured. The non-student was life-flighted to a Shreveport hospital for treatment.
The officer was shot in the lower body, his injuries are considered non-life threatening.
Witnesses on the scene told authorities that they saw someone flee the campus after shots were fired. Students say they received text messages and emails from the campus about the shooting around 2 a.m. Friday morning.
Investigators with Louisiana State Police and Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office are working to learn more about the incident.
