FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warmer temperatures return for the weekend with another cold front early next week

As you wake up on your Saturday morning temperatures along and south of I-10 will be in the lower 60’s and as you head north you may encounter a few upper 50’s, but another fall night for Southwest Louisiana. Saturday we will see plenty of sunshine and what a better day for the McNeese homecoming game tomorrow afternoon. Temperatures will be warmer though as we see highs climbing into the middle 80’s. Winds will begin to become more out of the south as we head into the overnight hours, which will help to keep temperatures a little warmer as overnight low’s will be around 70.