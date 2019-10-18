FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warmer temperatures return for the weekend with another cold front early next week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Friday afternoon has turned out to be another beautiful day as the clouds have parted ways allowing for sunshine to return and warm us up into the middle to upper 70’s. Drier air has settled in as Tropical Storm Nestor has pulled the moisture off to the south and east. If you are heading out to Friday night football it will be a wonderful night to get out and enjoy as temperatures drop back into the upper 60’s for kickoff. As the game progresses temperatures will drop into the middle 60’s so a light jacket may be needed as you are heading home from the game.
As you wake up on your Saturday morning temperatures along and south of I-10 will be in the lower 60’s and as you head north you may encounter a few upper 50’s, but another fall night for Southwest Louisiana. Saturday we will see plenty of sunshine and what a better day for the McNeese homecoming game tomorrow afternoon. Temperatures will be warmer though as we see highs climbing into the middle 80’s. Winds will begin to become more out of the south as we head into the overnight hours, which will help to keep temperatures a little warmer as overnight low’s will be around 70.
Sunday looks to be another nice day as temperatures are warm once more as highs climb into the middle 80’s, but the difference will be a few more clouds around during the day. Rain chances look to remain low, but a few isolated showers and storms can’t be ruled out. Sunday night low’s will be in the lower 70’s as our next cold front looks to come in on Monday.
Monday temperatures will be a little cooler with highs in the lower 80’s to upper 70’s depending on the exact timing of the front. This front could bring the possibility of some severe weather with the threats of gusty winds, heavy downpours and isolated tornadoes. Now this isn’t certain, but the weather prediction center has put out a 15% possibility of severe weather on Monday. We will continue to track and monitor the severe weather potential as well as timing of the front through the weekend.
As the front moves out the middle part of the week looks to be nice with highs in the upper 70’s and lows in the upper 50’s, before the next chance of rain returns on Thursday.
