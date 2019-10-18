First Alert Forecast: Temperatures warming into the weekend ahead of storms on Monday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Starting off cool this morning again! Clouds are still lingering, but dry air is funneling into the area helping to clear those clouds gradually out this morning. That will help to warm temperatures up from the upper 50s this morning to the upper 70s this afternoon. The dry air moves into our area as all moisture is pulled to our east/southeast into Potential Tropical Cyclone 16 which has the potential to become Nestor later today. We’ll continue to watch this system for changes, but it looks like this is going to help make our weather nicer this weekend! As dry air funnels in well get rid of those clouds this evening helping temperatures drop back into the upper 50s to low 60s overnight. Our Friday night football forecast is looking fantastic as clouds leave and we’ll see typical fall football weather! Temperatures fall back into the low 70s for kick off and continue to fall through game time.