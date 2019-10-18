First Alert Forecast: Temperatures warming into the weekend ahead of storms on Monday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Starting off cool this morning again! Clouds are still lingering, but dry air is funneling into the area helping to clear those clouds gradually out this morning. That will help to warm temperatures up from the upper 50s this morning to the upper 70s this afternoon. The dry air moves into our area as all moisture is pulled to our east/southeast into Potential Tropical Cyclone 16 which has the potential to become Nestor later today. We’ll continue to watch this system for changes, but it looks like this is going to help make our weather nicer this weekend! As dry air funnels in well get rid of those clouds this evening helping temperatures drop back into the upper 50s to low 60s overnight. Our Friday night football forecast is looking fantastic as clouds leave and we’ll see typical fall football weather! Temperatures fall back into the low 70s for kick off and continue to fall through game time.
Saturday we’ll see lots of sunshine thanks to PTC 16 pulling all moisture to our east! This sun will help us to warm up into the mid 80s during the afternoon! Not much to talk about for Saturday as the forecast remains pretty simple during the day. As we near sunset winds will start to shift to out of the south as PTC 16 is not longer influencing our forecast and helping to keep winds out of the east to northeast as it does through much of the day. This slight shift in the wind keeps temperatures warmer overnight only falling into the upper 60s.
Sunday clouds develop and we could see a few hit or miss showers during the afternoon. We’ll still get plenty of sunshine which helps us to warm into the mid 80s during the afternoon. With only a few showers during the afternoon our forecast remains simple for Sunday as well. Overnight temperatures fall into the low 70s. We’ll start to track our next cold front overnight, but it looks like its not going to arrive until late Monday.
Monday we’ll start with temperatures in the low 70s! Our high temperatures will greatly depend on the timing of our next cold front poised to move through during the day on Monday. With the current timing of the front temperatures still have time to warm into the low 80s before cloud cover and rain plague southwest Louisiana. This cold front looks to bring with it the chance for strong to severe storms. Right now the storm prediction center has us in a 15% chance for severe weather by Monday stating that all modes of severe weather are possible. This means gusty winds, heavy downpours, hail and isolated tornadoes. None of these modes of severe weather are written in stone as the front is still several days away, but continue to monitor the forecast through the weekend for updates!
This cold front looks to clear us out and bring in cool and dry air along with sunshine for Tuesday! This nicer weather hangs around through midweek before our next cold front is knocking on our door! That cold front is poised to move through Friday bringing another chance for strong storms and a shot of cool air!
