16-year-old suspect arrested after Welsh shooting

WELSH, La. (KPLC) - A 16-year-old has been arrested following a shooting at Pecan Acres trailer park, according to Welsh Police Chief Marcus Crochet.
Police say the shooting happened around midnight last night, Oct. 16, 2019.
No one was injured in the shooting which police believe began as an argument.
The 16-year-old suspect has been arrested and booked into the juvenile detention center for attempted second degree murder.
We will have more information as this story develops.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.