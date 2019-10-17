SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 16, 2019

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for October 16, 2019.
Azell Demond Barber, 25, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of a prescription for a criminally dangerous substance; operating a vehicle while under suspension; failure to obey stop signals; resisting an officer by flight; contempt of court.
Daniel Betancourt, 22, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.
Phillip Andrew Reed, 40, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule IV drug; resisting a police officer with force; cruelty to animals; improper use of 9-1-1 emergency phones.
Chardric Deontra Brown, 30, West Monroe: Contempt of court; theft worth $25,000 or more; prohibited Schedule II acts; possession of a firearm with an obliterated number; unauthorized use of a movable worth over $500.
Robert Zackary Oquinn Jr., 30, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.
Kevin Leon Braxton Jr., 31, Lafayette: Second degree murder.
William Randy Lynch, 58, Orange, TX: Federal detainer.
Ryan Thomas Lebleu, 30, Sulphur: First offense DWI.
Carlos Andres Covarrubias, 21, Lake Charles: Theft between $1,000 and $5,000.
Alfreda Becky Lafleur, 55, Lake Charles: Operating a vehicle with a suspended license; careless operation; second offense DWI; possession of a Schedule II drug.
Germany Donte Bellard, 25, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribute, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug parpahernalia; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; possession of a firearm or carrying concealed by a felon; illegal possession of stolen things worth under $1,000; possession of an unidentifiable firearm.
Isacc Newton Andrus, 59, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.
Travis Joseph Hebert, 42, Lake Arthur: Domestic abuse.
