Sports Person of the Week - JJ Ross

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Despite starting with an 0-4 record, the Westlake rams delivered when it mattered most, opening District 4-3A with an upset over then-ranked No. 7 Lake Charles College Prep.
“It just kind of all came together," Westlake head coach John Richardson said. "I didn’t feel like we had a solid week of practice or played a solid four quarters at any point in time. We kind of had both of those things in the same week. We came out and had a solid week of practice and then we were able to come out there and play four good quarters in all phases of the game.”
“We deserved it, we’ve been working hard and we had to work hard to get it," Westlake running back J.J. Ross said. "Hard work really pays off.”
It also helps when you have a guy like J.J. Ross in your backfield. So far this season, the senior has amassed nearly 740 yards and 11 touchdowns.
“My experience and my knowledge of my blockers, I really know how they work,” Ross admitted.
“He just brings a lot of experience," Richardson added. "You need to have that one guy out there that when you feel like you need a play you can put the ball in his hands and he can make a play, he’s that guy for us.”
While Ross is the lead back, fellow senior Jasia Simien helps him carry the load. In their win over LCCP last week, two combined for over 300 yards on the ground for the second straight game.
“It’s big having that one-two punch. We’re not real explosive on offense we don’t have a lot of team speed, so being able to control the football and pound the running backs is key for us to be successful," Richardson said.
Now that Westlake picked up their first win of 2019, the Rams can only go up from here.
“It feels nice to pick up that first win, but like I told the kids, that’s all it is, one win. One of the things is that we need to be more consistent, that’s something that we haven’t been,” Richardson said. "We had one good week and one good game. Now, my challenge to the kids is to see how well we can do the second half of the year. we started off well and now it’s the second week of the second half and we’ll see if we can put back to back wins together.”
“We just can’t stop now, we have to keep going,” Ross said.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.