McNeese’s passing attack led by Orgeron and Sutton continues to improve

LAKE CHARLES – Junior quarterback Cody Orgeron and fellow junior wide receiver Cyron Sutton are becoming quite a 1-2 connection, not only in the Southland Conference but in all of FCS play.
Over the last three games, Orgeron has completed 56 passes, 27 of those into the hands of Sutton who leads the team and is ranked fifth in the league with 40 catches on the season. Nine of those 56 connections by Orgeron have gone for touchdowns – four to Sutton.
For the season, Orgeron is ranked No. 2 in the conference and 13th nationally with 15 touchdown tosses with six of those into the hands of Sutton.
“The progression as the season has gone one, when you’re in the first year install with an offense, those are some positives we can pull,” said head coach Sterlin Gilbert when asked about the production of Orgeron and Sutton. “It’s just about getting better.”
Getting better is definitely what this offense has been doing week-in and week-out.
The Cowboys have put up 30 or more points and over 400 yards the last two games.
Against Southeastern Louisiana, Orgeron became the first McNeese quarterback since 2013 (Cody Stroud) to average over 20 yards per completion with a 20.7 mark. He set a career mark with three touchdown passes and threw for over 240 yards for the second straight game.
A week later at UCA, Orgeron became the first McNeese player to record 400 total offensive yards in a game when he posted a school-record 403 (344 passing, 59 rushing). In addition, he bettered his career highs in both passing yards and with four TDs thrown.
Two weeks after tying the school single-game record with 10 receptions against Sam Houston State, Sutton cruised past that mark with a new record of 13 catches at Central Arkansas. He reeled in 156 yards on those grabs, giving him three 100-yard receiving games in the last four outings.
Sutton has caught at least one pass in 16 straight games dating back to the 2018 season and has tied a school record with a touchdown grab in five consecutive games (Terence Davis in 1995; Diontae Spencer in 2013).
Over the last four games, Sutton has 32 catches for 499 yards and five TDs while Orgeron has thrown for 1,061 yards and 10 scores in that same span.
Eleven of Sutton’s 40 catches on the season have gone for 20 yards or more.
