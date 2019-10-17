McNeese Homecoming parade rolls down Ryan Street at 7 p.m.

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The McNeese Homecoming parade is scheduled to roll down Ryan Street at 7 p.m.
This year’s homecoming theme is “Area 337.”
The parade begins at LaGrange Street, travels south on Ryan to McNeese, where it turns east and ends at Cowboy Stadium.
The McNeese Rodeo Team is this year’s parade marshal - featuring the Women’s Rodeo Team members who won the 2019 National Team Championship.
After the parade, a Homecoming pep rally will take place inside Cowboy Stadium, where the 2019 Homecoming king and queen will be announced. Fireworks will follow the pep rally.
