Lewis remains winner of police jury seat following recount

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Eddie Earl Lewis Jr. remains the winner of Saturday’s election following a recount in a close race for the Calcasieu Police Jury District 3 seat.
Lewis unseated Police Jury president Shelly Mayo by 31 votes Saturday - 1,339 votes to 1,308 votes.
Mayo requested a recount, which was conducted Thursday morning at the Calcasieu courthouse.
The recount tallied any ballot that was filled out by an individual voter, including mail-in ballots, military ballots and faxed-in ballots.
The recount resulted in three fewer votes for Mayo and two fewer votes for Lewis.
“While the process was tedious, it brought me closure,” Mayo told KPLC.
