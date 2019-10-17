Second-degree murder arrest made in death of woman on Tousand St.

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man has been arrested in connection with the death of a woman on Tousand Street, according to Lake Charles Police.
Lt. Jeff Keenum, department spokesman, says police responded to a domestic disturbance around 12:08 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019. He says after police arrived they learned that Robbie Gayle Vital, 38, of Lake Charles, had received injuries during the incident and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
Police then arrested the suspect, Jewel Humphrey, 30, of Lake Charles, for attempted second-degree murder.
On Wednesday, Vital died in the hospital from her injuries.
As a result, Humphrey now faces a count of second-degree murder, in addition to domestic abuse child endangerment. Judge Guy Bradberry set bond at $1.45 million.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.