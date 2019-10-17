Lake Charles City Council to ask DOTD to add traffic light on East McNeese Street

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The intersection of East McNeese and Southpark Drive is no stranger to crashes.
“It’s a hot mess," Hollis Fousse, a resident living near the intersection said.
“If you could avoid taking a left turn there at those hot times it’s definitely a good idea," Tyler Dalton, another resident in the area said.
Both residents said driving at that intersection is dangerous. Councilman Johnnie Thibodeaux, who represents District F, said he’s gotten an increase in calls recently from his constituents saying a traffic signal is desperately needed.
“It’s just very dangerous for their kids, their parents, anybody to try and get onto McNeese street and turn westbound.”
McNeese Street is a state road, so, to get a signal there, the city council must go through DOTD.
“DOTD did a study there months ago and said it didn’t warrant a signal light. I think they need to revisit that area," Thibodeaux said.
Thibodeaux sponsored a resolution to ask DOTD to reconsider putting a traffic signal there, something those living in the area say would be beneficial for everyone.
“Just safer, less accidents and more efficiency with people’s time," Fousse said.
Lake Charles Police says this year alone they’ve worked 11 accidents at that intersection.
After DOTD’s study last December, they say they installed new signage and improved striping along McNeese Street to enhance safety.
Wednesday night at the city council meeting, they voted in favor of Thibodeaux’s resolution
