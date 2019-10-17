KPLC’s Oakdale Weather Watcher passes away

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - One of KPLC’s most dedicated weather watchers, Faye Jones, passed away on Saturday at the age of 77. Jones, a resident of the Ward community near Oakdale was part of the KPLC family for many years, calling in weather reports for the morning, noon, evening and late-night newscasts for well over a decade.
KPLC Meteorologist Ben Terry said, “She rarely ever missed a morning calling in her temperatures and letting me know how things were going in Oakdale. It will not be the same without her calling me each day as she’s done each morning for the 8 years I’ve been at KPLC.”
Jones was laid to rest on Wednesday with arrangements handled by Rush Funeral Home and burial in Cryer Cemetery. She leaves behind her son, Robert Nolan Jones of Willowick, Ohio, daughter Katherine Ann Andrews of Lake Charles, two brothers, two sisters, three grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
The entire KPLC family sends our thoughts and prayers to her family and friends during this difficult time. She will be dearly missed!
