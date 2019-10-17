High winds from early morning storm cause damage across parts of Southwest Louisiana

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA, (KPLC) - A line of early morning storms caused extensive damage in parts of Southwest Louisiana, some of that caused by a tornado.
“We were sleeping and I heard the worst noise that I’ve ever heard in my life,” said Tom Gaspard.
Toppled trees and blown over trampolines were just some of the remnants that were left behind.
“When we walked out we saw the cabinets in the house were all off the wall..we saw a hole in the wall. When we walked outside, we saw the camper against the house,” Gaspard said.
Gaspard’s home on River Road, just north of Iowa was one of a few left with damage.
Over in Hathaway, Alacia Marshall and her family woke up to similar devastation.
“It wasn’t until the sun came up that we actually saw the extent of the damage that we had," Marshall said. "There’s only one wall still standing and it’s like hanging on the camper.”
Mangled trampolines and pools could be found in Lacassine but the most extensive damage was at a home on Algonia Avenue.
Wednesday morning’s storm also prompted a hazard for local drivers. Interstate 10 Eastbound and Westbound, near the Enterprise Blvd. exit, was closed for several hours due to an accident involving a jack-knifed tractor-trailer.
The National Weather Service confirms the damage done in Iowa was the result of an EF-1 Tornado and in Jeff Davis Parish, straight-line winds are to blame for the untimely damage.
The National Weather Service also confirmed an EF-1 tornado touched down near Lebleu Settlement.
The tornado touched down near Hecker Road and traveled northwest impacting River, Dennison, and Sidney Leger Roads before dissipating.
Damages include snapped trees, a front porch awning torn off a home, and an RV that flipped out of a driveway and landed on a house causing considerable damage to the wall and roof of the brick house. Other properties sustained damage as well. To read the full report click HERE.
No injuries were reported.
An EF-1 tornado means wind speed reached up to 110 mph.
Rather than dwell on the storm, Gaspard said he’s just focused on what is left untouched.
“We got a hole in our house. We’re going to put some tarp on the roof and see what happens from there," Gaspard said. "Everybody’s okay though, that’s the main thing. So, we’re good!”
