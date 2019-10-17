Heart of Louisiana: Nonc Bob’s Auction House

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -If you’re a fan of auctions, here’s one that may be worth the drive to the heart of Cajun Country.
The weekly sale is held at Nonc Bob’s Auction House in Evangeline Parish.
The auction starts just before sunset on several tables set up outside.
You can bid on a used skeleton, music that was popular before 8-track tapes vanished. and yes, even a kitchen sink.
Bob Manuel doesn't call this the middle of nowhere, he prefers the middle of a rice field.
"This community is called L'anse-aux-paille. We are right in the middle of Ville Platte, Opelousas, Mamou and Eunice," said Manuel.
Since he retired, Manuel says he now works seven days a week on his auction business. He's been doing it for 20 years.
"We started out in more or less as a hobby. The wife and I love to go to auctions, and we just try and go buy stuff that we would like for us," he says.
Most of the merchandise is sold on consignment, but if the price drops too low, he won't sell it.
Nonc Bob's Auction House is located near Ville Platte. You can also get a home cooked meal at the Friday night auction.
For more information, click here .
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.