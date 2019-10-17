Gott, Herford remain headed for runoff after official recount in Beauregard Sheriff race

DERIDDER, La. (KPLC) - John Gott and Mark Herford remain headed for a runoff in the race for Beauregard sheriff following an official recount Thursday morning.
The recount was conducted at the request of candidate Jim Jacobsen, who finished third in Saturday’s election.
Before absentee votes were added in Saturday, the Secretary of State’s website showed Jacobsen leading the race - and headed for a runoff with Herford. But once absentee ballots were entered, Gott and Herford surged ahead and into a runoff.
The runoff election is on Nov. 16.
Secretary of State results from Saturday’s election:
· John Gott: 31 percent (3,484 votes)
· Mark Herford: 29 percent (3,193 votes)
· Jim Jacobsen: 26 percent (2,855 votes)
· Rob Moreland: 10 percent (1,144 votes)
· Joe Chapa: 5 percent (516 votes)
