First Alert Forecast: Nice weekend ahead

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Through the rest of the afternoon expect the chill to stay with us as cloud cover is keeping any warming sunshine from reaching the ground. We’ll stick with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s through this afternoon before only dropping a few degrees overnight. This minor temperature difference is due to cloud cover hanging around overnight and through the morning hours tomorrow.
We’ll start our Friday pretty similar to what we saw on Thursday, but a few degrees warmer. You’ll still need the jacket or sweater as you head out the door. The good news is that we should see those temperatures slowly warming through the afternoon in the upper 70s as cloud cover moves to our east leading way to an afternoon with sunshine! We could see a stray shower develop in the early afternoon hours as Potential Tropical Sixteen moves to the east of us. As this system pulls to the east we’ll also see cloud cover exit the area. Friday evening we should see great fall weather for football with temperatures falling into the mid 60s during the game!
Saturday another great day for us as clouds have moved out of the area. We’ll start with temperatures in the low 60s and quickly warm into the mid 80s during the afternoon. Not much changes during the day except for maybe a few passing clouds, but other than that we should see a great day for McNeese’s homecoming! Keep in mind temperatures will be back into the mid 80s so it won’t be as cool as the past few days. We will also be a little bit warmer overnight with lows bottoming out in the upper 60s.
Sunday we’ll start off nice with clear skies and temperatures in the upper 60. Clouds start to build during the afternoon as we could see a few hit or miss showers and storms during the afternoon and ahead of our next cold front. We’ll still have a chance to get warm during the afternoon with enough sunshine we’ll see mid 80s for highs. Overnight not much in the way of a cool down, only in the low 70s overnight.
Monday our next cold front approaches the area bringing the chance for strong to severe storms during the afternoon hours. We’ll start with a few clouds and temperatures in the low 70s . Temperatures warm into the low 80s before we get that cold front to move through. It begins to push through during the afternoon bringing those strong thunderstorms through SWLA. It is still early yet to determine if we will see severe weather from this system, but be sure to keep you eye on the forecast through the weekend as models are already showing strong storms.
Behind this front we’ll clear out nicely with high temperatures falling into the upper 70s and skies clearing. This trend holds through midweek before we see our next change. That next rain chance and warm up are still to be determined as models are disagreeing on what is going to happen. Therefore, the long term forecast is low confidence and should be taken with a grain of salt.
Out in the tropics, Potential Tropical Cyclone 16 continues to churn in the Gulf of Mexico. This system has caused tropical storm warnings and watches to be posted from southeast Louisiana to the Florida panhandle. PTC 16 brings with it heavy rainfall, winds, and the potential for storm surge along the western Florida coastline. The good news for SWLA is that we will get the dry side of the system which will keep us seeing sunshine through Saturday and keep winds out of the north foregoing the return of humidity!
