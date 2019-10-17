First Alert Forecast: Nice weekend ahead

We’ll start our Friday pretty similar to what we saw on Thursday, but a few degrees warmer. You’ll still need the jacket or sweater as you head out the door. The good news is that we should see those temperatures slowly warming through the afternoon in the upper 70s as cloud cover moves to our east leading way to an afternoon with sunshine! We could see a stray shower develop in the early afternoon hours as Potential Tropical Sixteen moves to the east of us. As this system pulls to the east we’ll also see cloud cover exit the area. Friday evening we should see great fall weather for football with temperatures falling into the mid 60s during the game!