FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cloudy and cooler day; still watching the Gulf for development this week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - We’re gearing up for a much cooler day across the board as the combination of yesterday’s cold front and lingering clouds through the day keep temperatures much cooler all day. Expect to see lower to middle 50s as you head out the door this morning with temperatures slow to warm up through the day as thick clouds remain in place. Although underneath those clouds, no rain will be on the return, so you’ll be able to leave your umbrellas at home.
Afternoon highs will only top out in the middle to upper 60s, so you may want to at least keep a light jacket around all day as the lack of sunshine will make it feel even cooler. Cool northeasterly winds will send temperatures back down into the middle to upper 50s tonight with another very pleasant start to the day on Friday.
Through the morning hours of Friday, a very slight chances of a few showers is possible, but mainly for the coastal areas tomorrow as attention turns toward the Gulf for a developing sub-tropical system. The area has a high chance of development in the southern Gulf, but an acceleration to the northeast will keep all impacts well east of Southwest Louisiana and likely the entire state, with a landfall expected by Friday night or early Saturday across the north central or northeastern Gulf coast. This track will indirectly affect our forecast in a good way this weekend.
Drier air getting pulled around the back side of what could become Nestor in the Gulf will send improving weather conditions to Southwest Louisiana on Saturday with a good amount of sunshine expected through the day with morning temperatures in the upper 50s warming up into the middle 80s by afternoon with lower humidity. This should mean good outdoor conditions for those planning to attend the McNeese game at 4:00 p.m. and all other outdoor activities to get off without a hitch both Friday night and Saturday.
Some moisture returning off the Gulf by Sunday ahead of our next big cold front on Monday will bring the return of a few showers possible by the afternoon and evening. Monday will be our next big weather day for Southwest Louisiana as a strong cold front on the way will send a line of strong to possibly severe thunderstorms through the state during the day.
Timing of these storms looks to be during the afternoon and early evening and a threat of some strong to severe storms will be possible with this front. We’ll have a better idea to the severity of these storms including storm parameters that will give us a better idea of what modes of severe weather will be possible, so stay tuned for updates on this weather event! As this will be a stronger front with a longer-lasting push of cooler air, highs much of next week will be in the 70s and lows in the 50s with yet another front on the way by the latter half of next week.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.