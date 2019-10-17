FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cloudy and cooler day; still watching the Gulf for development this week

Timing of these storms looks to be during the afternoon and early evening and a threat of some strong to severe storms will be possible with this front. We’ll have a better idea to the severity of these storms including storm parameters that will give us a better idea of what modes of severe weather will be possible, so stay tuned for updates on this weather event! As this will be a stronger front with a longer-lasting push of cooler air, highs much of next week will be in the 70s and lows in the 50s with yet another front on the way by the latter half of next week.