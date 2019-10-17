$20,000 in cash stolen from vehicle of person who had just left bank

SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - A bag containing $20,000 in cash was stolen Tuesday from the vehicle of a person who had just left a bank, Sulphur police say.
Capt. Jason Gully said Sulphur police were called to a business in Ruth Street around noon in reference to a vehicle burglary.
The victim told officers that he had just left a bank with a bank bag containing $20,000 in cash, Gully said. He said he put the money in the console of his vehicle and stopped at another business for about 5 minutes. When he came back to his vehicle, his back window was busted out and the money was missing from the vehicle.
Gully said the incident was a case of “jugging,” in which thieves watch banks for people leaving with bank bags.
Gully asked anyone with information about this case to contact Det. Ryan Arnold at 337-527-4590.
Gully reminds residents that if they withdraw a large amount of cash, to go directly to where they need the cash to go and not make additional stops along the way.
