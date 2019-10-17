’American Sniper’ widow says ‘Don’t let fear steal your joy.’

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The widow of U.S. Navy Seal sniper Chris Kyle has experienced great heartache and devastation in her life. But she forges ahead, sharing a message of faith and love.
She was married to the man some called the great American sniper.
His story was told in an academy award winning movie, “American Sniper,” with Bradley cooper.
Taya Kyle’s world crumbled when, after returning from four tours in Iraq, her husband was murdered by a veteran he was trying to help.
Despite the devastation, she says her faith has brought her through the toughest times imaginable.
"We all suffer, every single one of us. And so, when I think about how I can give back to the world it's to acknowledge that, to help people know they're not alone and to help people see there is beauty through the ashes of life and that people can persevere in ways they wouldn't expect. I have a much different perspective about on how to expect trouble and how to survive it and how to become stronger from it," she said.
Kyle spoke to about 1700 people gathered for the Women's Fall Conference at the Lake Charles Civic Center. She says her most important message is to live life without fear.
"For me, it's turning fear into faith and the other part of that is to realize, things will change-- the good and bad, and our fear isn't going to change that. It's only going to steal our joy in the moment. And so, I’ve had the opportunity to fear a lot of things and I realized it doesn't change the outcome. And it did rob me of joy,” said Kyle.
She also works through her foundation, the Chris Kyle Frog Foundation, in honor of her husband to continue his legacy and enhance military service, veterans and their marriages.
Books she has written include American Wife and American Spirit.
